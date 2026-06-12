Dr. Sejal Pawar's viral comment about male cadavers sparks FIR
India
A stand-up show took an unexpected turn when audience member Dr. Sejal Pawar joked about checking male cadavers' private parts, and the clip went viral.
The backlash was swift: her comments sparked outrage online and led to an FIR, a police complaint, against her.
Dr. Sejal Pawar apologizes, Instagram private
Dr. Pawar publicly apologized, saying, "While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent." and has learned to be more careful with sensitive topics.
As things escalated online, she also made her Instagram private.