Dr Shivanand among trekkers rescued from Kalindi Khal in Uttarakhand
19 trekkers and support staff, including Dr. Shivanand from Mysuru, were rescued after getting stranded at 18,500 feet in the snowy Kalindi Khal region of Uttarakhand.
Their trek to Badrinath was halted by heavy snowfall on September 25, leaving them stuck for nearly three days.
Survived on limited food and snowmelt
The group started out from Gangotri on September 18 and survived on limited food supplies, melting snow for water.
Dr. Shivanand shared that they were stuck there for about three days and had to drink the water by melting the snow.
The rescue was a big team effort: Indian Army, Ministry of Civil Aviation, police, and disaster response teams all pitched in to airlift everyone out safely.
The operation also helped other trekkers stranded nearby, showing just how capable these teams are in tough mountain conditions.