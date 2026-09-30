Dr Shivanand among trekkers rescued from Kalindi Khal in Uttarakhand

The group started out from Gangotri on September 18 and survived on limited food supplies, melting snow for water.

Dr. Shivanand shared that they were stuck there for about three days and had to drink the water by melting the snow.

The rescue was a big team effort: Indian Army, Ministry of Civil Aviation, police, and disaster response teams all pitched in to airlift everyone out safely.

The operation also helped other trekkers stranded nearby, showing just how capable these teams are in tough mountain conditions.