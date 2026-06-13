Dr Soumya Dixit, MBBS, dies by suicide during NEET-PG preparation India Jun 13, 2026

Dr. Soumya Dixit, an MBBS graduate from Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide while preparing for the NEET-PG exam.

In her note, she opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety, apologizing to everyone and making it clear that "No one else is responsible."

Her story brings attention to the heavy mental health pressures faced by medical students.