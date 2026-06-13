Dr Soumya Dixit, MBBS, dies by suicide during NEET-PG preparation
India
Dr. Soumya Dixit, an MBBS graduate from Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide while preparing for the NEET-PG exam.
In her note, she opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety, apologizing to everyone and making it clear that "No one else is responsible."
Her story brings attention to the heavy mental health pressures faced by medical students.
NEET-UG 2026 leak worsened exam stress
Dixit's death comes just weeks after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal led to the cancelation of NEET-UG 2026 and even more stress for aspirants: this year alone has seen at least 14 student suicides linked to exam pressure.
The tragedy highlights why better mental health support is needed for students dealing with intense competitive exams.