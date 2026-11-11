Dr Soumya Swaminathan calls air pollution a health emergency

Air pollution is not just annoying, it is a full-blown health emergency, according to Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist.

She warns it quietly harms almost every organ in our bodies and can even cause issues like premature births and cardiovascular impacts.

"We don't see it, we get used to the smell of it, and it is slow-moving. It does kill," she told NDTV, urging everyone to take it seriously.