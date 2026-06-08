Dr Sudhir Srivastava breaks telesurgery distance record nearly 20,000km India Jun 08, 2026

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava just pulled off a medical first: he performed robotic heart surgery on a patient in Indore, India, while sitting nearly 20,000km away in Georgetown, Guyana.

Using the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System and a super-fast fiber-optic network, he controlled robotic arms with real-time precision.

This smashed the old record for longest-distance robotic cardiac telesurgery (which was 10,000km) and showed how technology can connect doctors and patients across continents.