Dr Sudhir Srivastava breaks telesurgery distance record nearly 20,000km
Dr. Sudhir Srivastava just pulled off a medical first: he performed robotic heart surgery on a patient in Indore, India, while sitting nearly 20,000km away in Georgetown, Guyana.
Using the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System and a super-fast fiber-optic network, he controlled robotic arms with real-time precision.
This smashed the old record for longest-distance robotic cardiac telesurgery (which was 10,000km) and showed how technology can connect doctors and patients across continents.
Guyana launches national robotic surgery program
The surgery wasn't just about breaking records: it kicked off Guyana's National Robotic Surgery Program during Guyana's 60th Independence anniversary celebrations.
President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali called it a game-changer for healthcare, saying it proves technology can overcome geographical barriers while positioning Guyana as a leader in advanced medical innovation and puts Guyana on the map for surgical innovation.