Dr Suresh Gajraj and family killed on Kawai-Atru highway
India
A heartbreaking accident on Rajasthan's Kawai-Atru highway claimed the lives of Dr. Suresh Gajraj, his wife Dr. Shalini Maurya, and their two children, Swapnil and Nilisha.
The family was driving from Jaipur to Chhabra when their car collided head-on with a speeding truck around 11am.
The impact left their car completely wrecked.
Truck driver flees crash scene
The truck driver ran off right after the crash, leaving his vehicle behind.
Locals quickly called the police and tried to help, but sadly all four family members were declared dead at the hospital.
The Gajraj family originally hailed from Jhunjhunu district but lived in Jaipur.
Police are investigating what caused the accident and are still looking for the missing driver.