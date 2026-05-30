Dr Syed Mohammad Ghouse remotely fixes Hyderabad woman's kidney tube

Remote robotic surgery could expand access

Dr. Ghouse performed the operation while in Wuhan for a conference, showing off how remote robotic surgeries are now possible, even across continents.

With a human aide by the patient's side for support and emergencies, this kind of technology could bring advanced health care to smaller towns and villages, not just big cities.

Experts say it's a game-changer for making top-notch care more accessible everywhere.