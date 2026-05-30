Dr Syed Mohammad Ghouse remotely fixes Hyderabad woman's kidney tube
India
A 57-year-old woman in Hyderabad just had her blocked kidney tube fixed by a doctor who was actually sitting in Wuhan, China.
Using robotics-assisted technology, Dr. Syed Mohammad Ghouse guided the 90-minute surgery from thousands of kilometers away, reattaching the tube and giving her a new lease on life.
Remote robotic surgery could expand access
Dr. Ghouse performed the operation while in Wuhan for a conference, showing off how remote robotic surgeries are now possible, even across continents.
With a human aide by the patient's side for support and emergencies, this kind of technology could bring advanced health care to smaller towns and villages, not just big cities.
Experts say it's a game-changer for making top-notch care more accessible everywhere.