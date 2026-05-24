Dr Syed Mohammed Ghouse performs remote bladder surgery from Wuhan

International congress links remote surgical teams

This was not just any surgery: it was featured at an international medical congress that connected doctors across countries like India, Brazil, and Greece for live remote procedures.

Teams in Wuhan and Hyderabad worked together before the operation to prepare everything and monitor the patient while Dr. Ghouse handled the controls remotely using real-time 3-D visuals.

It is a pretty cool example of how technology is making healthcare more connected than ever.