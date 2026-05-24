Dr Syed Mohammed Ghouse performs remote bladder surgery from Wuhan
Talk about next-level medicine: Dr. Syed Mohammed Ghouse, an Indian urologist based in Wuhan, China, performed bladder surgery for a patient in Hyderabad without leaving his hospital.
Using a Chinese-developed robotic arm and super-fast 5G internet, he controlled the entire 90-minute operation from over 3,000km away.
The achievement was even recognized by Yu Jing from the Chinese Embassy in India.
International congress links remote surgical teams
This was not just any surgery: it was featured at an international medical congress that connected doctors across countries like India, Brazil, and Greece for live remote procedures.
Teams in Wuhan and Hyderabad worked together before the operation to prepare everything and monitor the patient while Dr. Ghouse handled the controls remotely using real-time 3-D visuals.
It is a pretty cool example of how technology is making healthcare more connected than ever.