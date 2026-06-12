Dr. T.V. Somanathan to monitor NEET re-exam on June 21
India
The NEET re-exam is happening on June 21, with Cabinet Secretary Dr. T.V. Somanathan keeping a close watch to make sure everything is fair and transparent.
He has made it clear: anyone trying to mess with the exam will face serious legal action.
Somanathan meets officials to secure NEET
Dr. Somanathan has been meeting with top officials across the country to double-check that all security and readiness measures are in place.
Central and state governments are teaming up with local authorities so the exam runs without a hitch, promising all candidates a safe and honest test day.