Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe traumatized after attack by Ramesh Mhatre
Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe, who was attacked by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre at a Dombivli hospital last month, is still struggling with trauma.
He left Kalyan for his hometown, Washim, and had not gone back to his PG in Kalyan to collect his belongings, and he received more than 95 calls, which has added to his fear and trauma.
The words Mhatre allegedly used during the assault: Iska chehra dekh kar rakho, isko baad mein dekhenge, have left Salunkhe with recurring nightmares.
Ramesh Mhatre granted bail under conditions
Mhatre was arrested after public outrage but is now out on bail under some pretty strict conditions: he has to stay at a resort in Goa, check in with local police three times a week, and can't contact witnesses.
Even though there's been criticism, Mhatre claims, "I slapped her (female doctor's) phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone," and "Our action saved the life of a woman and her child. We don't care about anything else."
The trial is still ongoing.