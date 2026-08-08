Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe traumatized after attack by Ramesh Mhatre

Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe, who was attacked by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre at a Dombivli hospital last month, is still struggling with trauma.

He left Kalyan for his hometown, Washim, and had not gone back to his PG in Kalyan to collect his belongings, and he received more than 95 calls, which has added to his fear and trauma.

The words Mhatre allegedly used during the assault: Iska chehra dekh kar rakho, isko baad mein dekhenge, have left Salunkhe with recurring nightmares.