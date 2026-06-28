Dr Vatsala Aggarwal arrested in Delhi over alleged CPA manipulation

Vigilance report prompts June 2 case

The case was officially registered on June 2 after a vigilance report flagged serious issues. Dr. Aggarwal was removed from her post last month and then suspended by the lieutenant governor.

Another senior official, Dr. Vijay Kumar Ranga, is already in custody, while five pharmacists and two CPA staffers have also been suspended as the probe digs deeper into how public funds may have been misused on things like X-ray machines and oral rehydration solutions.

The investigation is still ongoing, so more updates could be coming soon.