Draft electoral roll in Dadra-and-Nagar-Haveli-and-Daman-and-Diu loses almost 30% of names
India
Daman and Diu, along with Dadra and Nagar Haveli, just saw almost 30% of names deleted from their draft electoral roll, the highest in India right now.
Officials say this spike is mostly because the area has a big migrant population and lots of people moving for work.
About 70% remain after verification
Out of 4.28 lakh registered voters, only about 70% stayed on the list after officials checked addresses.
Most names were cut because people couldn't be found at home (22.5%), moved away (4.6%), or had passed away (1.7%).
With around three lakh migrants in a total population of 6.8 lakh, these numbers aren't too surprising.
If your name was deleted by mistake, you can still fix it before the final voter roll comes out on August 11, and new signups are open through Form 6.