Draft electoral roll in Dadra-and-Nagar-Haveli-and-Daman-and-Diu loses almost 30% of names

About 70% remain after verification

Out of 4.28 lakh registered voters, only about 70% stayed on the list after officials checked addresses.

Most names were cut because people couldn't be found at home (22.5%), moved away (4.6%), or had passed away (1.7%).

With around three lakh migrants in a total population of 6.8 lakh, these numbers aren't too surprising.

If your name was deleted by mistake, you can still fix it before the final voter roll comes out on August 11, and new signups are open through Form 6.