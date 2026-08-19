DRDO allows private firms to build missiles and nuclear-related systems
India
Big change in India's defense world: For the first time ever, DRDO is letting private companies help build advanced missiles and even nuclear-related systems.
Until now, production of such strategic systems has rested largely with state-run entities like Bharat Dynamics Ltd. so it's a pretty major shift.
DRDO requires licenses and 2 partners
Private Indian companies will need special licenses and must prove they have the technology skills and financial strength to qualify.
DRDO wants at least two private partners per project, working together from early prototypes all the way to mass production.
Major players like Tata Advanced Systems and Solar Aerospace and Defence are likely contenders for major upcoming contracts.