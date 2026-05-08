DRDO conducts 1st TARA flight off Odisha making warheads precision-guided
India
India's DRDO just pulled off the first flight test of TARA, the country's own glide weapon system, off the coast of Odisha.
What makes TARA special? It can turn regular old warheads into smart, precision-guided ones, so hitting ground targets just got a lot more accurate.
This is a pretty big deal for India's push to build its own advanced defense technology.
Production rolling with Indian industry partners
TARA was put together by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad and other labs, with production already rolling thanks to partnerships with Indian industries.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called it a major boost for homegrown defense power, and DRDO chief Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight trial.