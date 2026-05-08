DRDO conducts 1st TARA flight off Odisha making warheads precision-guided India May 08, 2026

India's DRDO just pulled off the first flight test of TARA, the country's own glide weapon system, off the coast of Odisha.

What makes TARA special? It can turn regular old warheads into smart, precision-guided ones, so hitting ground targets just got a lot more accurate.

This is a pretty big deal for India's push to build its own advanced defense technology.