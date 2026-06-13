DRDO conducts 3 missile tests including multi-layered BMD and NASM-MR

DRDO's BMD demonstrates ICBM interception capability

The BMD system showed it can spot and stop incoming ballistic missiles, even big ones like ICBMs, at different heights, giving India more chances to stay safe.

The NASM-MR maiden flight test means the Navy's strike capability at stand-off distances, boosting security in the Indian Ocean.

The developments align with Atmanirbhar Bharat, India's push for homegrown tech, and the article also separately outlines Mission Sudarshan Chakra as a multi-level missile defense system.