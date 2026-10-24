DRDO launches AIP phase at L&T Gujarat enabling 4-week endurance
India just took a big step forward in submarine tech: Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has kicked off the next phase of its own Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system.
Launched at L&T's Gujarat facility, this upgrade means diesel-electric subs can now stay underwater for up to four weeks without needing to surface for air.
Pretty cool leap for India's naval game!
AIP expected in Kalvari class 2027
Once the AIP passes all its tests, it will be fitted into Kalvari-class submarines, with integration expected by early 2027.
India already has six of these subs in action and a proposal on the table to build three additional submarines.
Defence secretary and DRDO chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh congratulated DRDO and industry partners and appreciated the scientific perseverance and industrial cooperation in the indigenous AIP program, acknowledging the cooperation rendered by the Indian Navy.