DRDO launches AIP phase at L&T Gujarat enabling 4-week endurance

Once the AIP passes all its tests, it will be fitted into Kalvari-class submarines, with integration expected by early 2027.

India already has six of these subs in action and a proposal on the table to build three additional submarines.

Defence secretary and DRDO chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh congratulated DRDO and industry partners and appreciated the scientific perseverance and industrial cooperation in the indigenous AIP program, acknowledging the cooperation rendered by the Indian Navy.