DRDO-linked offices get bomb threats; Udayanidhi Stalin's son also targeted 

The sender also allegedly issued threats against Ibanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udaynidhi Stalin. The emails were sent from the ID kiruthiha.udhayanidhi@hotmail and were signed by a group calling itself the "Order of Angels (09A)." The messages also included references to alleged political and religious motives. Authorities discovered these threats during routine email verification, which led local police and specialized bomb disposal squads to conduct thorough inspections of the targeted facilities.

Investigation update

No explosive devices found

So far, no explosive devices have been found during the searches. However, security has been tightened across all sensitive defense installations in the region. Police sources told India Today that at least eight separate emails with identical content have been sent from the same address on different dates. This indicates a persistent and targeted campaign against these establishments. Law enforcement agencies and cybercrime units are working to trace the origin and credibility of the sender.