DRDO ready to begin Agni-VI ICBM program pending government approval India May 09, 2026

India's DRDO says it is ready to kick off the Agni-VI missile program, just waiting for the government's green light.

This proposed ICBM is expected to be a major upgrade from Agni-V, with a range of over 10,000km and possible MIRV capability, which means one missile can hit several targets at once.