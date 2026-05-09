DRDO ready to begin Agni-VI ICBM program pending government approval
India
India's DRDO says it is ready to kick off the Agni-VI missile program, just waiting for the government's green light.
This proposed ICBM is expected to be a major upgrade from Agni-V, with a range of over 10,000km and possible MIRV capability, which means one missile can hit several targets at once.
Agni-VI to boost India's survivability, deterrence
With these upgrades, India can keep its missiles safer deep inside its own territory and make them much harder to stop.
The Agni-VI is meant to help India stay ahead in defense technology and keep up strong deterrence against threats like China, all while sticking to its "credible minimum deterrence" policy.