DRDO's VSHORADS missile system ready for real-world action: Know how

VSHORADS is basically a man-portable/miniaturised MANPADS designed to take down threats fast. It uses smart tech like a dual-waveband infrared seeker (so it can spot tricky targets and ignore decoys), plus a mini reaction control system for sharp turns mid-air. It can hit targets up to 6km away, even if they're speeding by at Mach 1.5.

What makes these tests special?

Actual field operators—not just scientists—ran the show, handling everything from aiming to firing.

These tests show VSHORADS has the capability to meet the needs of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force—making it much tougher for enemy drones or low-flying aircraft to sneak in.

This is a big step toward smarter, more agile defense tech on the ground.