DRG's role in Bijapur encounter highlights tribal youth's contribution
Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard (DRG)—a special unit made up of local tribal youth—played a pivotal role in a joint operation that resulted in 13 Maoists being killed in Bastar's Bijapur district on April 2, 2024.
This is the highest number of Maoist casualties in Dandakaranya since 2017, marking a major step forward against the insurgency.
The DRG's edge and future focus
The DRG's deep knowledge of their own terrain and operational capabilities modeled on units like the Greyhounds gave them a real edge.
Thanks to this, they've not only boosted successful operations but also encouraged more Maoists to surrender.
With violence dropping over the past two years, the DRG is now shifting focus—from direct combat to helping keep peace and stability in areas that used to be hotspots.
This aligns with the government's stated deadline to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026.