DRI and Mumbai Customs seize ₹14.81Cr gold, 3 arrested

Turns out, the smugglers had powdered the gold and mixed it into 33.5kg of everyday food items like milk powder and oats, making it almost impossible to spot at first glance.

After testing, officials managed to separate out the gold and seized 9.4kg of gold under customs law.

The arrested passengers allegedly told investigators that they were working for an organized gold-smuggling syndicate, showing just how inventive these operations can get, and how alert airport teams need to be.