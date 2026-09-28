DRI arrests 11, seizes ₹10.36cr gold, suspects ₹475cr gold smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just cracked a major gold smuggling ring, arresting 11 people and seizing 6.61kg of foreign gold bars worth ₹10.36 crore.

Their big operation, called "Operation Border Bullion Bust," revealed that the syndicate is suspected to have smuggled around 318kg of gold worth ₹475 crore since January.

The smugglers used courier packages to move the gold from the Indo-Bangladesh border to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.