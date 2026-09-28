DRI arrests 11, seizes ₹10.36cr gold, suspects ₹475cr gold smuggling
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just cracked a major gold smuggling ring, arresting 11 people and seizing 6.61kg of foreign gold bars worth ₹10.36 crore.
Their big operation, called "Operation Border Bullion Bust," revealed that the syndicate is suspected to have smuggled around 318kg of gold worth ₹475 crore since January.
The smugglers used courier packages to move the gold from the Indo-Bangladesh border to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.
DRI raids 5 cities, jeweler held
Acting on tips about suspicious shipments through West Bengal and Assam, DRI teams coordinated raids across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Guwahati.
They caught seven recipients and three shippers linked to intercepted courier parcels.
The real game-changer was nabbing a jeweler from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra. He is believed to be a key player in the network.
The investigation is still on as officials dig deeper into how this courier-based smuggling racket worked.