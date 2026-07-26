DRI arrests 8 at Mumbai airport 15.764kg gold ₹23.63cr
India
Mumbai airport just saw a major gold smuggling bust: DRI officials uncovered two syndicates trying to sneak in 15.764kg of foreign gold, valued at ₹23.63 crore.
Eight people, including both passengers and airport staff, were arrested between July 22 and 24 for hiding and moving the gold through the airport.
Addis Ababa bars Dubai wax smuggling
Turns out, one group hid 12kg of gold bars inside an aircraft arriving from Addis Ababa.
Another team tried bringing in 3.76kg of gold dust from Dubai in wax form.
The DRI has already nabbed two cleaning staff, a passenger, and two syndicate members for getting the loot out, and they're still tracking down others involved.