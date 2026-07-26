DRI arrests woman hiding 42 gold bars on Brahmaputra Express
India
A woman traveling on the Brahmaputra Express was caught by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials (DRI) at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh with 42 gold bars, almost 5kg, hidden in her waist belt and handbag.
She was heading to Delhi when officers, acting on a tip-off, stopped her at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.
Woman admits carrying smuggled gold
The gold, worth over ₹7 crore, had reportedly come from Bangladesh via West Bengal.
After her arrest, the woman admitted she regularly carried smuggled gold and that, for this trip, she was to deliver it in Varanasi and Delhi.
The DRI says they have now got key information about the larger smuggling network and are working to track down others involved.