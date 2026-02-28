DRI seizes 1,251kg cannabis smuggled on Odisha-central India route

Two narcotics cases busted in quick succession

DRI's Nagpur team stopped a pick-up truck on National Highway 53 and found 729kg of cannabis hidden under ginger cargo, arresting two people—including one key suspect who had been absconding in connection with an earlier narcotics case.

Earlier in January, they also caught another truck at a Nagpur toll plaza with 522kg stashed under electronics and blankets.

Across both busts, four people were arrested, and the contraband and vehicle were seized under the NDPS Act, showing DRI is keeping up steady pressure on drug networks using interstate routes.