DRI seizes 1,251kg cannabis smuggled on Odisha-central India route
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just pulled off a major win against drug trafficking in India.
Between Sunday and Monday, they seized a whopping 1,251kg of cannabis—worth about ₹6.15-6.25 crore—from a syndicate smuggling along the Odisha to central India route.
Two narcotics cases busted in quick succession
DRI's Nagpur team stopped a pick-up truck on National Highway 53 and found 729kg of cannabis hidden under ginger cargo, arresting two people—including one key suspect who had been absconding in connection with an earlier narcotics case.
Earlier in January, they also caught another truck at a Nagpur toll plaza with 522kg stashed under electronics and blankets.
Across both busts, four people were arrested, and the contraband and vehicle were seized under the NDPS Act, showing DRI is keeping up steady pressure on drug networks using interstate routes.