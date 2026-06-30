DRI seizes 15kg foreign gold worth 21.40cr and arrests 4
India
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just took down a major gold smuggling syndicate, grabbing 15kg of foreign gold worth ₹21.40 crore.
Four people are now in custody (including the alleged mastermind, who's been caught before, and a foreign national).
The bust started when officers intercepted a suspicious courier from Thailand at Delhi's Courier Terminal.
Group used cryptocurrency for cross-border transfers
The package was labeled as "worn gear" but actually hid eight disc-shaped gold pieces weighing 12kg.
Simultaneous searches at the main suspect's home turned up two more disks (1.5kg each), bringing the total haul to 15kg.
Investigators say the group used cryptocurrency for cross-border money transfers, showing just how organized and tech-savvy these operations have become.