DRI seizes 231.8kg meth in Assam and Tripura
India
Big news from the Northeast: the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just seized 231.8kg of meth tablets in Assam and Tripura, stopping four trucks and arresting three people.
Central agencies say this region is especially at risk for drug trafficking because it borders Myanmar, which provides routes to smuggle narcotics into India.
Meth seizures at least 307.8kg
The DRI teamed up with Assam Rifles after getting specific intelligence, pulling off a well-planned interception.
This follows another big bust last month near Silchar and Mizoram, bringing the total meth seized in August and September to at least 307.8kg.
Meth is strictly banned under Indian law, so those involved are facing serious consequences.