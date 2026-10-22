DRI seizes foreign gold, cocaine worth ₹4.47cr at Mumbai airport
India
Big news from Mumbai airport: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials just seized 2.317kg of 24-carat foreign-origin gold bars and 190 g of cocaine, together worth about ₹4.47 crore.
Six people are in custody, including an airport staffer and a Zambian woman, after two separate busts on October 19 and 20, 2026.
Smuggling group busted ₹3.47cr internal cocaine
Acting on tip-offs, officers caught a gold smuggling group with bars worth ₹3.47 crore, involving passengers, staff, and their contacts.
In a separate case, a woman flying in from Sierra Leone was found carrying 11 capsules of cocaine inside her body during a medical check (street value around ₹1 crore).