DRI seizes gold biscuits hidden under trolleys at Bengaluru airport
India
Gold smugglers tried to get creative at Bengaluru airport: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials (DRI) said two accused allegedly brought in the contraband from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur and seized 1.3kg of gold biscuits (worth ₹1.8 crore) by sticking them under luggage trolleys, hoping unsuspecting travelers would carry the stash through customs without knowing.
Mumbai airport finds 37L gold paste
Acting on specific information, DRI seized the gold.
Around the same time, Mumbai airport officials found another passenger from Sharjah with gold paste worth ₹37 lakh hidden in his shoes.
These cases show just how inventive smugglers can get, and how alert airport teams need to be.