DRI seizes ₹12.37cr 8.3kg foreign gold near Indo-Bangladesh border
India
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just seized 8.3kg of foreign gold worth ₹12.37 crore in Cooch Behar, right near the Indo-Bangladesh border.
DRI officials mounted surveillance in a significant intelligence-led operation and found the gold hidden in custom-made waist belts worn by two people riding motorcycles.
All four persons were arrested in connection with the smuggling activities.
DRI uncovers 72 foreign gold biscuits
The DRI stopped two motorcycles on the Chowdhurihat-Cooch Behar route and uncovered 72 gold biscuits, each weighing about 116gm.
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that this was all foreign-origin gold.