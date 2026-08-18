DRI uncovers 55kg methamphetamine worth ₹300cr at Nhava Sheva
India
The DRI just uncovered 55kg of methamphetamine, valued at a massive ₹300 crore, hidden inside a maize shipment at Nhava Sheva port near Mumbai.
Acting on a tip, officials found the drugs mixed right in with the grains, and quick tests confirmed it was meth.
Investigators point to Mohammad Hussain Dad
Early investigations point to a Pakistan-based syndicate run by Mohammad Hussain Dad, known for sneaking drugs into India using cargo containers and local trading firms.
Two suspects have been detained so far.
This bust is part of India's bigger push against drug trafficking, with Prime Minister Modi recently calling for everyone to help make India drug-free.