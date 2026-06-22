Driver and conductor evacuate 80 during Punjab bus fire
A sleeper bus carrying 80 people to Uttar Pradesh caught fire near Beeja in Khanna, Punjab, on Sunday afternoon.
The flames started at the back and quickly filled the bus with smoke, but thanks to quick action by the driver and conductor, everyone, including women, children, and elderly people, got out safely.
Some did get minor burns, but there were no major injuries.
Police probe possible technical fault
It took fire crews about an hour to put out the blaze, but almost everything inside was lost, including cash and personal items.
Relief efforts kicked in fast, with local officials arranging new transport for stranded passengers.
Police are now investigating what caused the fire; early reports point to a possible technical fault.
Passengers at the rear spotted the flames first and raised an alarm just in time.