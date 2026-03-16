Gujarat: Youth recording Instagram video at 120km/h crashes; 2 dead
What's the story
A tragic car accident in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Saturday claimed the lives of two young men. The driver, identified as Avadh Tiwari (20), was reportedly recording an Instagram video while driving at high speed. He was behind the wheel of a Hyundai Verna, speeding at around 120-150km/h, when he lost control and crashed into a farmhouse wall, NDTV reported, quoting the police.
Fatalities confirmed
Car had not been registered yet
The incident took place on Dhoraji Road in Jetpur. Tiwari died on the spot, while his friend Devraj Gosai succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Another passenger, Akshay Vaghela, is undergoing treatment for critical injuries. The car had not been registered yet and bore a note saying "applied for registration." Police are now trying to trace the vehicle's owner.
Investigation underway
Tiwari had a criminal record
Tiwari had a criminal record with cases registered against him under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act. He was also facing cases of extortion and attempt to murder. His Instagram account had 3,417 followers, where he often posted videos with high-end cars. After his death, friends posted condolence messages on his Instagram story saying, "Miss you Brother."