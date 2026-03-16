Gujarat: Youth recording Instagram video at 120km/h crashes; 2 dead

Fatalities confirmed

Car had not been registered yet

The incident took place on Dhoraji Road in Jetpur. Tiwari died on the spot, while his friend Devraj Gosai succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Another passenger, Akshay Vaghela, is undergoing treatment for critical injuries. The car had not been registered yet and bore a note saying "applied for registration." Police are now trying to trace the vehicle's owner.