Driver rescues 14 after Udaipur-Pune bus fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
India
Early Thursday, a bus headed from Udaipur to Pune caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after smoke started pouring from its air-conditioning system.
The driver, Chhatrapal Singh Kishor Singh Vahia, didn't waste a second: he pulled over fast and got all 14 passengers out safely before the flames took over the bus.
Crews extinguish Mumbai-Pune blaze, no injuries
Local fire teams and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation fire-fighting vehicle, and two fire engine vehicles from New Panvel and the Khopoli Fire Brigade managed to put out the blaze, and thankfully no one was hurt.
But this comes right after a tragic incident in Greater Noida on Wednesday night, where nine people died in another bus fire that appeared to have started in the vehicle's air-conditioning system.