Driver Sanjay allegedly crashes near Attibele HP station, igniting fire
India
An allegedly high-speed car crash at an HP gas station near Attibele, Bengaluru, set off a major fire.
The driver, Sanjay, allegedly lost control and slammed into a fuel pump, injuring staff member Guddu Kumar and igniting both the car and the pump.
Both occupants escape, Guddu Kumar hospitalized
Flames spread fast, but both Sanjay and his female companion managed to get out just in time.
Sadly, Guddu Kumar was seriously hurt and is being treated in the hospital.
Firefighters from nearby areas put out the blaze, while police took Sanjay into custody and launched an investigation.