Driver Siddhaiah Swamy evacuates 33 from bus fire on NH-44
India
A bus heading from Bengaluru to Hyderabad caught fire early Thursday on NH-44 near Miduturu, Anantapur.
Thanks to the quick-thinking driver, Siddhaiah Swamy, all 33 passengers got out safely before the flames took over.
No injuries were reported; just a very close call.
Bus destroyed, P. Jagadeesh seeks probe
The fire spread fast and completely destroyed the bus, even though police and firefighters responded quickly.
District Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh checked out the scene and asked for a full investigation to figure out what caused the blaze.