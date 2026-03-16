Driver who filmed himself speeding at 120km/h dies

Car flipped after hitting wall; police investigating vehicle ownership

The car, which reportedly had "applied for registration" written on it, flipped after hitting a wall near Balkrishna Farm House.

Police are looking into who owns the vehicle since it had "applied for registration" written on it.

Tiwari was known for posting car videos to his 3,400-plus Instagram followers and had a criminal record under anti-social activities laws.

The incident is now prompting fresh reminders about the risks of distracted driving.