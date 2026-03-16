Driver who filmed himself speeding at 120km/h dies
A tragic car accident in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Saturday left one person dead at the scene and another who died the next day after a driver, Avadh Tiwari, crashed into a divider after videos showed him recording while speeding at 120km/h.
Tiwari died on the spot; his friend Devraj Gosai, age not reported, passed away later at the hospital.
Another passenger, Akshay Vaghela, is still in critical condition.
Car flipped after hitting wall; police investigating vehicle ownership
The car, which reportedly had "applied for registration" written on it, flipped after hitting a wall near Balkrishna Farm House.
Police are looking into who owns the vehicle since it had "applied for registration" written on it.
Tiwari was known for posting car videos to his 3,400-plus Instagram followers and had a criminal record under anti-social activities laws.
The incident is now prompting fresh reminders about the risks of distracted driving.