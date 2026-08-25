Cab drivers move Bombay High Court against Marathi language rule 

The petitioners have questioned the legal validity of the Maharashtra government's decision, claiming it goes beyond the powers granted under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The plea states, "The parent Act (Motor Vehicles Act) confers no power upon the State Government to prescribe working knowledge of any language as....qualification for a driver, as a condition of a badge, or as a condition of a permit and confers no power to suspend or revoke a badge on such a ground."