Driver's quick action evacuates nearly 39 from Algunur TGSRTC bus
India
A TGSRTC electric e-SL bus heading to Hyderabad caught fire early Sunday at Algunur near Karimnagar.
Thanks to the driver's quick reaction after noticing fumes from the HV Battery Compartment, nearly 39 passengers and the crew were able to get off the bus before things got worse.
Extinguishers fail, police probe bus fire
Even with two fire extinguishers, the flames couldn't be controlled and the bus was almost completely destroyed by the time firefighters arrived.
Police have started an investigation to figure out what caused the blaze.