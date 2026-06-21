Driver's quick action evacuates nearly 39 from Algunur TGSRTC bus India Jun 21, 2026

A TGSRTC electric e-SL bus heading to Hyderabad caught fire early Sunday at Algunur near Karimnagar.

Thanks to the driver's quick reaction after noticing fumes from the HV Battery Compartment, nearly 39 passengers and the crew were able to get off the bus before things got worse.