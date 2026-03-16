Drone attack halts flights at Dubai airport, sparks fire
A drone hit a fuel tank in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport on Monday, March 16, 2026, sparking a fire and forcing flights to pause for a while.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. Firefighters acted fast and got things under control.
The attack is part of rising tensions in the Gulf linked to Iran.
Highlights of the incident
About 65 flights were affected, with some rerouted to another airport nearby.
This isn't just about one airport: in recent weeks, the United Arab Emirates has intercepted missiles and drones aimed at key sites across the region.
These attacks are shaking up travel plans, global trade routes, and have contributed to volatility in oil markets.
It's a reminder that conflicts far away can still impact how we move—and what things cost—around the world.