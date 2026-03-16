Drone attack halts flights at Dubai airport, sparks fire

Highlights of the incident

About 65 flights were affected, with some rerouted to another airport nearby.

This isn't just about one airport: in recent weeks, the United Arab Emirates has intercepted missiles and drones aimed at key sites across the region.

These attacks are shaking up travel plans, global trade routes, and have contributed to volatility in oil markets.

It's a reminder that conflicts far away can still impact how we move—and what things cost—around the world.