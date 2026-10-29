Drought prompts India to import more food and farm products
India
India is set to bring in more food, animal feed, and farm products this financial year (2026-27) because drought is hurting local harvests.
Key kharif crops like soybean and groundnut are taking a hit, so import requests are up.
High feed costs are squeezing the sugar and poultry industries, while a strong El Nino is making food supplies even less predictable.
India cooking oil and feed imports
With lower crop yields at home, India might need to import more cooking oil.
The poultry sector wants the green light to import soybean meal and maize to keep feed prices in check.
The sugar industry has already secured an extension for raw sugar imports.
Plus, if more maize goes into ethanol production, the starch industry may have to rely more on China for supplies.