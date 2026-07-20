Droupadi Murmu becomes 1st Indian head of state visiting Moldova
India
President Droupadi Murmu just became the first Indian head of state to visit Moldova, starting a three-country tour focused on growing ties in trade, technology, and tourism.
She is meeting Moldovan leaders and making moves to connect India with Eastern Europe.
President Murmu to address business forum
Murmu will speak at a Business Forum and meet members of the Indian community, one of the largest foreign student communities in Moldova.
She'll also connect with the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Next stops: North Macedonia (July 21-22) and Romania (July 23-25), marking more firsts for an Indian president.
Union Minister Bambhaniya and two MPs are along for the journey, showing India's push for stronger partnerships in the region.