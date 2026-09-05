Droupadi Murmu highlights teachers' role on Teachers's Day 2026
India
For Teachers' Day 2026, President Droupadi Murmu put the spotlight on just how much teachers shape who we become.
In her article "Shaping Minds; Building the Future," she said teachers do more than teach: they help students think critically, care about the environment, and respect our culture.
She believes these values are key for India's growth.
Droupadi Murmu credits teachers, urges respect
Murmu also acknowledged the role of her own teachers and that her own success was thanks to supportive teachers who encouraged her.
She called on everyone to respect and honor dedicated educators, since they help build confident, ethical citizens.
Her message: great teachers don't just teach lessons: they help shape the future.