Droupadi Murmu in Romania to boost trade tourism strategic ties
India
President Droupadi Murmu just arrived on the final leg of a three-country trip across Europe, ending in Romania, the first Indian president to visit there in over 30 years.
The big goal: boost partnerships with Romania in trade, tourism, and strategy, while putting India on the map in Eastern Europe.
Murmu attends India Romania Business Forum
In Romania, Murmu met top leaders like Nicusor Dan and Interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, spoke at the India-Romania Business Forum, and caught up with the local Indian community.
Before this, she made historic stops in Moldova and North Macedonia, also firsts for an Indian president, where talks in North Macedonia focused on U.N. reforms, trade growth, healthcare innovation, digital tech, agriculture, and AI.