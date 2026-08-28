Droupadi Murmu Narendra Modi send heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes
India
Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on August 28, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing heartfelt wishes.
The festival, which falls on the full moon of Shravana month, is all about celebrating love, protection, and the special connections within families.
President PM defense minister praise bonds
President Murmu called Raksha Bandhan a reminder to build trust and unity across society, encouraging everyone to strengthen their bonds for a better India.
Modi hoped the festival's spirit of love stays strong.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how this tradition reflects India's rich culture and the deep affection between siblings.