Droupadi Murmu praises Indian community for strengthening India Romania ties
India
During her historic visit to Romania, President Droupadi Murmu praised the Indian community there for their big role in local society and for keeping India's spirit alive abroad.
She highlighted how their work helps build stronger ties between the two countries, remarkable since it's been over 30 years since an Indian head of state visited Romania.
Murmu highlights climate, counterterrorism in Romania
Murmu also talked about how India and Romania are teaming up on major issues like climate change and counterterrorism.
She pointed out the new India-EU Free Trade Agreement as a win for business connections.
Plus, she recognized Indian professionals making waves in IT, healthcare, education and encouraged even more collaboration ahead with full support from back home.