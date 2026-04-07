Droupadi Murmu signs law, Amaravati becomes Andhra Pradesh capital India Apr 07, 2026

Big news for Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati has officially been named the state's capital after President Droupadi Murmu signed off on the new law.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked both the President and Prime Minister Modi for helping make this long-awaited dream a reality and gave a special shout-out to Amaravati's farmers and everyone who worked together to make it happen.