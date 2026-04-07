Droupadi Murmu signs law, Amaravati becomes Andhra Pradesh capital
India
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati has officially been named the state's capital after President Droupadi Murmu signed off on the new law.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked both the President and Prime Minister Modi for helping make this long-awaited dream a reality and gave a special shout-out to Amaravati's farmers and everyone who worked together to make it happen.
Leaders call Amaravati a proud moment
State leaders are calling this a proud, emotional moment for Andhra Pradesh.
Minister Nara Lokesh said making Amaravati the capital isn't just about politics: it means a lot to people across the state.
The move is also being welcomed as a big step toward future growth and development.