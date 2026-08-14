Droupadi Murmu's Independence Day opens with 'Vande Mataram' after law

For the first time ever, President Droupadi Murmu's Independence Day address was preceded by the full six-stanza rendition of Vande Mataram, before moving on to the national anthem.

This marks a big shift in official ceremonies and is part of celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, a song that's deeply tied to India's freedom story.

Thanks to a new law, Vande Mataram now gets the same legal respect as the national anthem, so disrupting its singing is officially an offense.