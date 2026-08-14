Droupadi Murmu's Independence Day opens with 'Vande Mataram' after law
For the first time ever, President Droupadi Murmu's Independence Day address was preceded by the full six-stanza rendition of Vande Mataram, before moving on to the national anthem.
This marks a big shift in official ceremonies and is part of celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, a song that's deeply tied to India's freedom story.
Thanks to a new law, Vande Mataram now gets the same legal respect as the national anthem, so disrupting its singing is officially an offense.
Government plans 150th 'Vande Mataram' celebrations
To honor its 150th anniversary, the government has planned year-long events spotlighting Vande Mataram's place in India's history and freedom movement.
The full song was rendered before President Murmu's speech, a meaningful way to keep its legacy alive for today's generation.