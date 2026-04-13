Hyderabad: Drunk doctor's BMW sports James Bond-style flipping number plate

In a bizarre incident that looked like something out of a James Bond movie, Hyderabad police intercepted a drunk driver with an advanced car modification. The driver, Gautham Reddy, was driving a BMW fitted with button-operated flip number plates. This allowed him to switch between two different registration plates within seconds. One from Telangana (TS9FQ9999), and the other from Delhi (DL6CM7097), during a routine check in Jubilee Hills on Saturday night.

Deception uncovered Traffic inspector calls it 'rare' advanced setup The Telangana number plate was found to be linked to another vehicle linked to Reddy, indicating a premeditated attempt to deceive traffic enforcement systems. According to NDTV, Jubilee Hills Police Station Traffic Inspector N Ravinder said, "Avoiding fake number plates isn't new, but this kind of advanced setup is rare." He added that it seems like a calculated attempt to dodge penalties and mislead digital surveillance.

Legal action Driver heavily intoxicated, booked under Motor Vehicles Act Reddy was found to be heavily intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of 137 mg, far above the legal limit of 30 mg/100 ml. He has been booked under cheating and impersonation charges, along with violations of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving. The BMW has been seized for further examination as part of the ongoing investigation into this unusual case.

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Online discourse Videos of high-tech number plate go viral, trigger debate Videos of the high-tech number plate mechanism have gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over the misuse of technology and road safety. While some users were impressed by the innovation, others raised concerns about its potential to enable more dangerous crimes if left unchecked. The incident has also sparked discussions on lenient penalties for reckless driving by high-end vehicle owners in Hyderabad.

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