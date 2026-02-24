Drunk driver causes mayhem at bus terminus, injures person
An allegedly intoxicated driver caused a mess outside Kamudhi bus terminus in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Monday.
The driver, Nagavadivelan, crashed into parked cars and two-wheelers, injuring one person and damaging several vehicles and nearby shops.
Video clips show a few 2-wheelers fallen on road
Video clips show a few two-wheelers fallen on the road amid chaos—Nagavadivelan reversed at speed, hitting more vehicles along the way.
Video clips show multiple two-wheelers knocked over before his car finally stopped.
The injured person is getting medical care now.
Police have arrested Nagavadivelan
Police have arrested Nagavadivelan, who reportedly owns a JCB firm.
Early reports suggest things escalated after an argument about blocked parking.
Onlookers stepped in until police arrived to restore order.
Authorities are now checking the full extent of damage to shops and vehicles.